In a sneak peek from ‘Secrets of Playboy,’ Holly Madison recalls being “gaslit” by Hugh Hefner.

Holly Madison has always been outspoken about her time at the Playboy Mansion, and in the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, she’s spilling even more details.

The 42-year-old author of the Vegas Diaries describes life in the mansion as “cult-like” in an exclusive sneak peek from Us Weekly ahead of the premiere on Monday, January 24. She lived there from 2001 to 2008 while dating Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it,” the Holly’s World alum says in the video, “is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy.”

“You started to think, ‘Oh, he’s not what the media portrays him to be — he’s just a nice guy.'”

The model also remembers how the late media mogul, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, kept his girlfriends hidden in the mansion.

Madison continues, “Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how easy it was to become isolated from the outside world there.”

“You had a 9 p.m. curfew and were advised not to invite friends over.

You couldn’t leave unless it was a family vacation.”

When she first moved into the mansion, the former reality star continued to work as a waitress one day a week, but she claims Hefner quickly terminated her employment.

Hugh Hefner”He said it made him jealous, and that if I quit my job, he would appreciate it,” Maidson says.

“Instead, we got a weekly allowance of (dollar)1,000.”

In her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, the Girls Next Door alum detailed her relationship with Hefner for the first time.

“I thought I was an adult who made my own decisions.”

And I was,” she wrote of her decision to move into the mansion at the age of 21.

“However, I was neither sophisticated nor well-prepared.”

And I got a little carried away.”

Madison’s co-stars Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt left the mansion shortly after Madison and Hefner split in 2008.

“I’d been considering it.”

