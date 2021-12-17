In a sneak peek from the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have their hands full as parents.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, are great friends in real life.

Their 1883 characters and their children are not in the same boat.

Hill’s Margaret Dutton and McGraw’s James Dutton disagree about how their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), is acting in an exclusive sneak peek from Us Weekly’s Sunday, December 19, premiere of the Yellowstone prequel.

“Watch out for your brother,” Margaret warns her daughter in the trailer as she shows her children around their new room.

“I will,” Elsa says in response.

Margaret responds, “Yes ma’am.”

Elsa says, “I said I would.”

“I understand what you’re saying,” says the speaker.

“You didn’t say yes, ma’am,” her mother responds.

“Women don’t say that to each other,” the teen observes, indicating that they are clearly at odds.

“Oh, so you’re a woman now?” Margaret asks, and her daughter responds with a question of her own, “Aren’t I?”

“She ain’t wrong,” James tells his wife after the kids’ door closes, but Margaret has a retort: “Oh, so you’re ready for her to start courting?”

“Not a chance,” replies the proud father.

It’s no surprise that McGraw and Hill, both 54, get along so well.

The two country superstars married two years after meeting in Nashville in 1994.

They’ve since toured and recorded albums together, but their favorite job is being parents.

Grace was their first child, born in 1997, and was followed by Maggie in 1998 and Aubrey in 2001.

In October, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, with both sharing tributes on Instagram.

“It’s still the most memorable day of my life, 25 years later.”

Thank you for joining me on this journey.

“Love you Faith,” the “Highway Don’t Care” singer captioned an Instagram video, explaining that the proposal had to be repeated “a few times” before Hill said yes.

At a festival, he remembered proposing.

“They’d set up these trailer houses.”

I was getting ready to go onstage and had this kind of case with a large mirror in it.

“She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,'” recalled the three-time Grammy winner in the video.

“And she, too.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Their Hands Full as Parents in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Sneak Peek