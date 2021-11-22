In a SNL music video skit, Pete Davidson sings about a romantic dinner date he had with Kim Kardashian on Staten Island.

In an SNL music video skit, Pete Davidson sings about a romantic dinner date he had with Kim Kardashian on Staten Island.

In a new Saturday Night Live skit, PETE Davidson paid homage to his favorite date spot with Kim Kardashian in Staten Island.

During Saturday’s show, the comedian, 28, starred in a hilarious “Walking In Memphis” parody about his beloved hometown in a music video.

Pete treated Kim to a private dinner on the rooftop of Campania, one of his favorite restaurants on Staten Island, earlier this month.

And the actor couldn’t stop himself from singing about the borough in a parody of Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking In Staten.”

Pete appeared solemn in the black-and-white music video, saying that Staten Island has “like 80 bagel spots” and is the “reason he turned out weird.”

He also sang about “wild turkeys near the hospital” and a “garbage dump so big it can be seen from space.”

Marc, Method Man, and country artist Big Wet all performed on the track with the King of Staten Island actor.

After vacationing at her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home, Kim and Pete confirmed they were dating by holding hands in public.

The couple appeared giddy in photos obtained by the Daily Mail as they chatted at an airport before flying out of Palm Springs.

They celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at Kris’ mansion with Kris and Flavor Flav.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Flavor, Kim, Pete, and Kris were seen looking relaxed with each other while wearing matching SKIMS pajamas.

After meeting on Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live in October, the KUWTK star and comedian were rumored to be dating.

While rehearsing an Aladdin-themed skit together, the two reportedly struck up a quick friendship.

They then went to Knott’s Scary Farm in California with Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker the following week.

Kim and Pete were first seen holding hands on a ride together, which sparked dating rumors.

Pete then took Kim on two east coast dates.

They met the next night at the exclusive NYC venue, Zero Bond, after having dinner on Staten Island.

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month, claiming Kim is “falling” for the SNL star.

Close friends of the couple say the SKIMS founder is “always” left “smiling and excited” after seeing the blonde comedian.

Kim divorced her husband.

