In a statement released after Josh Duggar was found guilty in a child pornography case, his family says they will “always love” him.

In a statement released after Josh Duggar was found guilty in a child pornography case, his family stated that they will “always love” their disgraced son.

Following Josh’s guilty verdict, Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, posted a statement on their family’s website on Thursday.

“This entire ordeal has been extremely painful,” the statement reads.

“Today, God’s grace has sustained us through the love and prayers of so many.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who has been harmed by CSAM.”

“In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and her children with love and support,” the statement continued.

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua and loving him the same way we love all of our children.

“We put our faith in God in all of life’s circumstances.

“He is our refuge and our source of strength.”

“Thank you for your prayers,” the message finished.

Josh was convicted of having and receiving child pornography.

The ex-reality star was taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read.

When the verdict was read out in court, the TLC star returned his gaze to his family.

According to The Sun’s reporter on the scene, Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” as he was cuffed.

Meanwhile, his older brother Justin, unable to hold back tears, sobbed as he watched his older sibling being arrested.

As he was being taken away, the Counting On star paused to tell his wife Anna, 33, that he “loved” her.

Jim Bob, the family patriarch, tried to console Anna, despite the fact that neither of them was visibly upset.

Josh’s sentencing is expected to take four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

“Mr.

Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting his trial.

“That will be organized by the Marshals.”

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so there will be mandatory detention.”

More to come…

