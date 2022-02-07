In a strappy bikini, Barbara Palvin flaunts her toned figure on the beach.

Barbara Palvin flaunts her toned figure in a strappy bikini at the beach.

Barbara Palvin, a model, demonstrates that life is simply beachy — until she heads to the snowy slopes.

Barbara, 28, appeared to be a little underdressed at the Mammoth Film Festival in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California.

The five-day independent film festival takes over the plush chalets that are normally reserved for skiers.

Her actor boyfriend Dylan Sprouse, 29, was also present.

The couple has been together for four years and shows no signs of a breakup.

Barbara grew up in Budapest, Hungary.

She began modeling when she was just 13 years old, after being scouted.

The actress landed deals with Chanel, Armani, and Miu Miu as her career grew.