In a stunning new photo, Gemma Collins fans believe she looks like a Hollywood A-lister.

Fans of GEMMA Collins had to look twice after she shared a stunning new photo, as they mistook her for a Hollywood A-lister!

The 40-year-old posted the photo to show off her new blinds, but her fans couldn’t stop remarking on how stunning she looked.

Former Towie star Gemma was immediately showered with compliments, and some of her fans claimed they initially mistook her for Khloe Kardashian.

“You remind me of Khloe Kardashian,” one person said.

“Exactly what I was thinking,” wrote another.

“I don’t think anyone is looking at the blinds Gemma!” one fan wrote among the compliments on her new photo.

Gemma recently had £160 wrinkle injections to make her “look younger,” and she proudly flaunted the results on Instagram.

“I feel like it’s a full moon tonight guys,” she said, revealing she hoped the injections and the recent full moon would work their magic.

Today I had reflexology.

“Everything to kind of keep you on level when there’s a full moon.”

“What’s great about this new treatment is that it’s not a filler or Botox, and it keeps you looking young.”

That is something that we all desire right now, guys.

That nice, youthful appearance that isn’t pumped up or filled up.

“So, go ahead and take a look at it.”

It’s a brand-new item on the market.”

“This is the new thing to have for staying young without having to look fake,” she continued.

“I’m just talking to this lovely Fernanda.”

It’ll improve elasticity and firmness – so let’s see what it does on top of a full moon when I wake up in the morning, guys.”