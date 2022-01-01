In a stunning pink gown, Kylie Minogue, 53, flaunts her age-defying looks.

Kylie Minogue, 53, flaunts her ageless beauty in a stunning pink gown.

After all of that Spinning Around, KYLIE Minogue clearly needs a nap.

In a pink gown, the 53-year-old Australian, who also had a hit with Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, sat on top of a table.

Kylie’s album Disco, which featured collaborations with Jessie Ware, Olly Alexander, and Dua Lipa, helped her end the year on a high note.

It coincides with the relaunch of her signature fragrance, Darling.

The floral scent was first introduced by the singer in 2006, and it’s now making a comeback 16 years later.

Kylie spent several weeks in the United Kingdom in September and October before relocating to Australia permanently.

The singer, 53, will leave her London-based boyfriend, magazine publisher Paul Solomons, behind and embark on a long-distance relationship with him.

Kylie stated that when she relocates to the UK later this year, she will visit the UK frequently.

“I’ve had friends call me, and my friend at a local restaurant was like, ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go,’ she explained.

“‘I’m not really going,’ I said.

I’ve lived here for 30 years and will always return.’