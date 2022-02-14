In a Super Bowl commercial for Chevrolet, Jamie Lynn Sigler channels the iconic ‘Sopranos’ character.

In a very nostalgic Chevrolet commercial, Jamie-Lynn Sigler reprised her role as Meadow Soprano.

The actress, who played the character from 1999 to 2007, drove down the New Jersey Turnpike in the first-ever all-electric Silverado while Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” played in the background.

After following in the footsteps of her on-screen father, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), from Manhattan to New Jersey, the commercial takes a turn when Sigler is reunited with Robert Iler, who played her on-screen brother, AJ Soprano.

Fans will recall that in the opening credits, Tony Soprano drove a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.

Sigler released the commercial on Instagram on Sunday.

The First-Ever All-Electric Silverado is a brand-new truck for a brand-new generation.

HHvIpm9xU2 (hashtag)SilveradoEV(hashtag)Sopranospic.twitter.comHHvIpm9xU2 (hashtag)SilveradoEV(hashtag)Sopranospic.twitter.comHHvIpm9x

“I come from a family of car aficionados, and this is one area where we can all agree.”

She captioned the video of the ad, “(hashtag)SilveradoEV (hashtag)Sopranos (hashtag)Ad.”

“A completely new truck for a completely new generation,” Chevrolet captioned the video.

The All-Electric Silverado is the first of its kind.

(hashtag)Sopranos (hashtag)SilveradoEV.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Jamie Lynn Sigler Takes Iconic ‘Sopranos’ Route in Chevrolet Super Bowl Ad