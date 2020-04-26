in a super-transparent “transparent” dress, fans love it

Advertisement

The bubbly Jenifer appeared recently for a very private photo shoot organized by the weekly magazine “Télé-Star”. Dressed in a superb trendy dress, purple in color, signed by a very French house, the beautiful brunette lights up the lens.

It was not the first time that the pretty brunette (Jenifer) trusted this famous fashion house “made in France”, which is none other than Oud Paris.

Advertisement

Top and canon, the beautiful fashionista, Jenifer bursts the screen and shines in this sublime dress in your ultra violet tone, from the designer Oud Paris, which already has 12 fashion stores in France.

True muse of fashion, Jenifer has nothing more to demonstrate about her very sure tastes concerning her outfits.

Famous since her visits to the “Star Academy” program, from which she won the first year in 2001, Jenifer has also become a true fashion ambassador in France.

Advertisement

Always more feminine and adopting an increasingly fashionable appearance, this charming brunette likes to have fun with styles and very daring looks to the delight of her more than 800,000 followers on social networks.

As a true fashionista, Jenifer often surprised everyone by the choice of her outfits, during her appearances in shows such as “The Voice” and “The Voice Kids”, and often aroused a lot of reaction from viewers. and its thousands of fans.

Advertisement

Faithful to the Parisian Couture House, she had already appeared, dressed in Oud Paris creations, in a wrap-around, caftan spirit, in “The Voice Kids”, as well as during the NRJ Music Awards.

In a resplendent purple, the trendy color of the moment, the little French darling shines brightly with a perfect harmony between the light of this magnificent dress and the radiance of her complexion and her beautiful brown hair. The ultra violet, symbol of originality, nonconformism, novelty and visionary thinking is a color of action, super vibrant and fascinating. This magical shade conveys optimism in the face of the fear felt by the Society in these times of pandemic.

See this post on Instagram Hey artmakers A publication shared by Jenifer (@jeniferofficiel) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:14 PST

Advertisement

By choosing to wear this magnificent dress with a vibrant color, we recognize the super refined sense of Jenifer’s fashionista.

By scrolling down his profile page on Instagram, he will jump at the incredible number of trendy outfits that the beautiful brunette, a true fashion icon, has always worn.

In perfect harmony with the latest trends, Jenifer by her real name Jenifer, née Bartoli, does not make any mistakes in taste.

Advertisement

Indeed, this purple hue had already been highlighted as “In” by the French magazine “ELLE” during the last Paris fashion week.

The singer and artist, 37, from Corsica and mother of 2 children, with eight albums, has become in a few years, as much a sure value of French song as a true representative of fashion and know-how. stitching houses.

The interest that these outfits arouse, always causes a huge buzz on social networks. Reactions and comments are everywhere.

Advertisement

As part of the NRJ Music Awards, a ceremony which crowns the best singers of the year, viewers and Internet users could win a prize, which was none other than the dress worn by the beautiful brunette during her performance.

This charitable action was for the benefit of the nursing staff, very much in demand during this difficult period that we all know due to the current global pandemic.

Canon !! @JeniferOfficiel #Sidaction #Lido pic.twitter.com/QG4kHkUyno – Sharon Finch (@CodatoLaura) April 2, 2016

Advertisement

In 2019, at the same ceremony organized in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, the singer appeared in a surprising look. As she says on her Instagram account “jenifer.mode”, she wanted to wear a dress from the collaboration between H&M and Giambattista Valli. Look completed with python boots, signed Alexandre Birman.

Confined as most of our compatriots, as well as the rest of the globe, Jenifer is currently on the Isle of Beauty where she nevertheless continues her many activities.

In particular the promotion of the title “And tomorrow? Which represents a collective of more than 350 personalities, artists, sportsmen and journalists, mobilized in this sad period, in order to support the Fondation des Hôpitaux de Paris.

Advertisement

As a tribute to the many anonymous people who work for the good and health of all.

A regular at “Restos du Coeur”, Jenifer proves once again her dedication to causes that are close to her heart.

Jenifer, who has always had a unique and very personal style, always tries to be ahead; She likes to mix the pieces of great designers and simple ready-to-wear clothes, such as H&M. His surprising choices always arrive to combine the two universes while producing each time their effect.

Practice that she also likes to apply in the fields of beauty and makeup. On her instagram page, “jenifer.mode”, she also offers advice on mixing products from major luxury houses as well as products and make up at lower prices.

On this page, she appears in looks ranging from hooded jeans, sweet jeans to the most beautiful evening dresses.

We also find there the most striking outfits that she was able to wear during her various passages, notably in the programs “The Voice”.

Ultimately, the young woman surfing between sexiness or more rock looks, and combining vintage with modern pieces, Jenifer always displays a unique style well recognizable.

Already in 2014, the artist appeared in commercials for the brand, La Halle, and since that time has not failed to reveal himself in ready-to-wear outfits.

While waiting for her next fashion shots, you can follow her fashionista trends on her social networks.