In a surprise ceremony, Adam Rippon marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon married his longtime love, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, on Wednesday.

After meeting on Tinder in 2018, Rippon and Kajaala, a Finnish model, began dating in 2018.

After dating long-distance, they got engaged in February and Kajaala moved to Los Angeles in December to be with Rippon.

Rippon posted a photo of his now-husband kissing him on the head while holding their dog, Tony, on Instagram.

His wedding ring, made of gold, is prominently displayed.

He wrote, “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED.”

“One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s just go do it now,’ which we did.

It was just the three of us 123121 and it was perfect.”

Adam Rippon

In February, Rippon told People that he and his fiancée wanted to marry in a courthouse.

“We want to try and film the day and share it with our family so that everyone feels included!” he said, noting that getting their families together would be difficult.

“I’m really looking forward to marrying JP because he’s the best.”

He’s sweet, funny, and just as attractive on the inside as he is on the outside (which is quite a feat).

He is my supporter, and I am his.

I’m simply smitten with him.”

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon

