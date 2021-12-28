In a sweet Christmas moment, Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a new car.

In a sweet Christmas joy moment, Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a new car.
Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a generous Christmas gift.
With the help of his two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, the action star surprised his mother, Ata, with a brand new car complete with a big red bow on the hood!
Johnson captioned his post, which included a video of the big reveal and some adorable photos of his mom behind the wheel, “This one felt good.”
“I surprised my mother with a new car for Christmas today.
She let out a few good ugly screams.
Then her grandkids got in the car with her.
She couldn’t stop smiling.”
He continued, “I’m so grateful I can do this kind of stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life.”
“I take nothing for granted.”
She doesn’t either.”
“Merry Christmas, ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you,” Johnson concluded.
You’re more than deserving.”
Although his wildly successful past year — which included the release of Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, and his TV show Young Rock — helped facilitate the surprise at least a little, his wildly successful past year — which included the release of Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, and his TV show Young Rock — certainly raised the bar when it comes to Christmas gifts for parents!
Check out the video below to learn more about Johnson’s successful 2021.
