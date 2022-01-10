In a sweetly amusing tribute to Betty White, Bob Saget says, ‘Betty, You and Me in the Bathroom? Mile High Club?’

Just days before he was discovered dead in his hotel room in Florida, Bob Saget shared a sweet and funny memory with Betty White.

Saget recalled a funny exchange he had with White in which he suggested they join the “mile-high” club, as did many others who knew her.

White and her husband would be reunited in the afterlife, he said.

On the day the news broke that White had died at the age of 99, only weeks before her 100th birthday, Saget wrote a tribute to her.

“From the first time I snuck into The Mary Tyler Moore Show at 15 years old and watched her knock everything out of the park, to getting to hang out with her on several occasions decades later, I had a small glimpse into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was,” Saget wrote on Facebook.

“Once on a junket, we were on an ABC jet,” he recalled.

“And I was sitting across from her, drinking Bloody Marys together.”

We’d been laughing for hours when I looked her in the eyes and said, ‘How about it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’

“Of course, Bob, you go in first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,” she replied before he could finish the invitation.

“Of course, she immediately began drinking from her straw.”

I spent over two hours in that bathroom.

(If you’re taking things literally, that would be the joke on a joke part.)”

White’s husband, who died in 1981, was also hoped to be reunited with White, according to Saget.

“Her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she lost in 1981, was always said to be the love of her life,” Saget recalled.

“Well, if things go according to Betty’s plan, they’ll be reunited in the afterlife.”

I’m not sure what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to spend eternity with the love of your life, I’ll happily defer to Betty on this.”

Vicki Lawrence, a friend of White’s, revealed that Ludden’s name was White’s last word.

Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter, “I talked with Carol [Burnett] yesterday, and we agreed it’s so f****** hard to watch the people you love go away.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.