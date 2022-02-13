In a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, Zach Braff and Donald Faison reprise their roles from Scrubs.

In a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, Zach Braff and Donald Faison perform a musical Scrubs reunion.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison, former Scrubs costars and real-life BFFs, team up for a hilarious musical ad set to air during Super Bowl LVI.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff not only have a podcast in common, but they also have Internet bundles.

The Scrubs stars, who are also longtime friends in real life, teamed up for a hilarious Super Bowl T-Mobile Internet commercial that will instantly transport you back to the show’s hilarious musical episode from 2007.

Zach 46, who is complaining about his Internet bill, is joined by Donald 47, who is there to recommend T-Mobile’s service and competitive pricing, all while singing an updated version of West Side Story’s “I Feel Pretty.”

For the show’s nine seasons, the two played medical interns and best friends on Scrubs.

From 2001 to 2008, the series aired on NBC before moving to ABC for its final season, which ran from 2009 to 2010.

The friends currently host Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, a weekly podcast in which they relive each episode of the hit TV show one by one.

For E!’s Reunion Road Trip: Back In Scrubs, Donald and Zach reunited with former Scrubs costars Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and Robert Maschio last summer.

The actors reflected on their show and paid tribute to the vital workers working in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the special.

“Obviously, Scrubs was a sitcom with a lot of comedy, but it also had a lot of serious moments,” Zach explained at the reunion.

“You can’t make a show about people dying and hospitals without getting into drama and real-life situations,” she says.

He also praised the show’s writers for creating a show that can “make you laugh, have some surreal fantasy, and then, very often, be moving.”

Continue reading to see other memorable Scrubs reunions from the past.

Zach Braff captioned a photo with Donald Faison and John C McGinley in December 2014, “Reunited and it feels so good.”

Zach even re-posted it in June 2016, wishing John a happy Father’s Day!

While at The Exes event in October, Donald and Zach remained friends.

The year is 2014.

In May 2015, Zach, Donald, and Neil Flynn went for a walk together, and Zach captioned the photo “Reunited.”

Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad