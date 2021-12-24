In a taste test, Aldi’s £6.49 wine outperformed a £36 bottle.

The majority of drinkers couldn’t tell the difference between a £6 bottle and a £36, and they preferred the cheaper option.

Wine is the most expensive food and drink item in supermarkets this Christmas, but it appears that shoppers are going overboard to celebrate the season.

According to Aldi’s research, all it takes to give the gift of great tasting wine this Christmas is £6 – but some consumers are spending up to six times that amount.

The majority of drinkers couldn’t tell the difference between a £6 bottle and one costing £36, according to a blind taste test led by Oxford University food psychologist Professor Charles Spence.

A £6.49 bottle of discount supermarket wine was found to be preferred (rated 7 on a scale of 1-10) to a £36 bottle purchased from an independent wine store (rated 5) in this test, in which wines were smelled (nosed), tasted, and rated.

Consumer preference was also reflected in the price they were willing to pay for the wine, with the cheaper bottle costing an average of £9.97 compared to only £7.77 for the £36 bottle.

Aldi’s own-label, award-winning budget bubbly Veuve Monsigny has become one of the most popular brands in the UK, second only to Mot and Chandon in terms of sales, proving that good wine doesn’t have to be expensive.

The £13.99 bottle is a fraction of the price of more well-known brands, and one of the most affordable on the market.

Aldi carries more than 50 wines priced between £6 and £7, allowing shoppers to give the gift of great wine this Christmas without breaking the bank.

