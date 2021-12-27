In a teaser for Season 6, Peaky Blinders gives fans their first look at Stephen Graham’s character.

In a teaser for season six of Peaky Blinders, fans get their first look at Stephen Graham’s character.

A season six teaser for Peaky Blinders has given fans their first look at Stephen Graham’s character.

The 48-year-old actor will reprise his role in the hit BBC drama’s final season.

While little is known about his character, the new teaser reveals that he isn’t fond of Tommy Shelby and his crew.

“I hear there are some men here from Birmingham looking for me,” he says in his Liverpudlian accent.

He then comes face to face with Tommy (Cillian Murphy), who stands over him while seated in a chair.

Stephen’s new role had previously been linked to his role as gangster Al Capone on Boardwalk Empire, but his accent in the teaser confirms that this is not the case.

Another teaser released earlier this month included a serious warning for viewers.

Tommy’s sister and political adviser Ada Thorne issues him a harsh warning, implying that things aren’t looking so good for him.

She says in the video, “Take a good look, Tom.”

“Because one of us isn’t going to be around for very long.”

When the official BBC account shared the clip on its page, it added a warning of its own: “Always listen to Ada.”

Fans were also teased with another trailer that featured a familiar face ahead of the series finale, which will premiere in the spring.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows Tommy and Alfie Solomon having a conversation in a dimly lit room.

Peaky Blinders will air again in early 2022.

Please contact us at [email protected] or call 02077824220 if you have any questions.

We also pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.