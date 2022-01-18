In a teaser for the upcoming episode of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Alyssa says Chris ‘Normally Wouldn’t Be My Type.’

Chris and Alyssa from Season 14 of Married at First Sight may not be a perfect match.

In the next episode of the Lifetime reality show, the two Boston singles will say “I do,” but a teaser suggests that the couple will get off on the wrong foot right away.

The weddings continue tomorrow at 87c on @lifetimetv!

Alyssa and Chris’ wedding will be featured in the January episode of Married at First Sight.

There are 19 episodes in this series.

Alyssa, 30, is a dog rescuer who started her own.

Chris is a 35-year-old realtor.

Dr.

Dr. Viviana Coles is a medical doctor who specializes in women’s health issues.

Pastor Cal Roberson and Pepper Schwartz thought the two were made for each other, but Alyssa might disagree.

She has a lukewarm reaction to her new husband in a teaser for the next episode shared on Twitter.

Alyssa confesses, “It feels a little bit awkward.”

“I have no idea.”

Chris may not physically fit Alyssa’s image of the man she’d marry, which could be part of the problem.

She says, “He’s not normally my type.”

She also says that he reminds her of a real estate agent, implying that this isn’t a compliment.

While the Married at First Sight teaser implies that Alyssa is wary of Chris, he appears to be smitten with his bride.

In a confessional, he says, “It appears to be the start of a spark.”

“She’s amazing,” says the narrator.

And the fact that she’s stunning doesn’t hurt either.”

“This has the potential to be an amazing love story,” he adds.

“At this point, I don’t have any red flags.”

However, when Chris asks Alyssa’s friends if she likes him, their response suggests that things aren’t going so well in their relationship.

One responds, “You’re a little outside of her comfort zone.”

Chris is also an affectionate person, whereas Alyssa is more reserved.

Do you think Chris and Alyssa make a good couple?

Because of her standoffish behavior toward the group, Alyssa has already rubbed some Married at First Sight fans the wrong way…

Will Chris and Alyssa get on the same page of their love story?