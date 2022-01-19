In a tense Dancing On Ice battle, Alison Hammond tells Shaun Ryder, “I never liked you.”

In a tense Dancing On Ice battle, Alison Hammond says to Shaun Ryder, “I never liked you.”

According to reports, on the first episode of Dancing On Ice, Alison Hammond and Shaun Ryder had a backstage brawl.

The rivals, who haven’t spoken since their time on I’m A Celebrity in 2020, exchanged some icy words behind the scenes.

“I never liked you,” Alison reportedly told the Happy Mondays singer, according to The Star.

I’ve never liked you since the first time I met you and spoke with you.”

“I know,” Shaun admitted.

Denise Welch, the star of Loose Women, had previously asked Shaun what the problem was between him and Alison.

“I don’t know why Denise came over to me,” he told the publication.

I’d known Alison didn’t care for me since the jungle show.”

Dancing On Ice’s spokesman declined to comment.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, Shaun’s best friend and bandmate, was in the audience, cheering him on.

When Alison arrived late in camp in 2010, he received a less than enthusiastic welcome.

“Oh more f**king people in the camp,” he said in the Bush Telegraph.

Also, someone who is boisterous and cheerful.

“Don’t get me wrong, she’s probably a really nice person.

Alison is someone I like.

“I enjoy horse feces in the country, but not in my living room.”

I simply do not wish to go through it.

For the past eight days, I’ve done nothing but socialize.

“I’m just about to f**k off.”