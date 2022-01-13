In a terrifying Dancing On Ice accident, Ben Foden smashes his FACE on the ice.

In a terrifying Dancing On Ice accident, Ben Foden smashes his FACE against the ice.

Ben Foden, a star rugby player, was involved in a terrifying Dancing On Ice mishap.

In this year’s ITV skating competition, the athlete is switching from the playing field to the ice rink.

However, as a preview clip shows, training for the show, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, hasn’t always gone according to plan.

Robin Johnstone, a professional dancer from Canada, has been paired with Ben, 36.

He’s seen practicing some moves with the skater before tripping and falling, causing Robin to scream.

“Before they call my name to go out on the ice, my butterflies are going to be massive,” Ben says over the footage.

“Making a fool of myself on national television is my greatest fear.”

When the show returns to television this weekend, Ben will join a star-studded cast.

Kimberly Wyatt of Pussycat Dolls, Liberty Poole of Love Island, Sally Dynevor of Corrie, and Rachel Stevens of S Club 7 are among the cast members.

Ben shocked fans when he announced in August 2019 that he’d married New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith after only two weeks of “serious” dating.

Ben was previously married for six years to Saturdays’ singer Una Healy, with whom he has two children.

They married on June 30, 2012, shortly after Aoife Belle was born.

Tadhg John, the couple’s son, was born on February 2, 2015.

They were planning to relocate to the United States, where he would join a rugby team in New York.

Una, on the other hand, halted the move when she divorced Ben after he had an affair with Becky Milne, who was 26 at the time.

On Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub, Dancing on Ice returns to ITV.