In a thigh-high split dress, Nicole Kidman flaunts her long legs.

Nicole Kidman looks leggy in a cross-over belt and dress with a thigh split for her latest film.

For the winter issue of DuJour magazine, the 54-year-old wore a basque.

Despite her youthful appearance, she admitted to experiencing ageism in Hollywood.

In the new Amazon film Being The Ricardos, Nicole portrays Lucille Ball.

“There’s a consensus that as a female actor, you’re done around 40,” she said.

“I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re overdue.'”

“However, I’ve had times when you’ve been turned down and the door has been shut in your face.”

Nicole recently wore a glitzy gown to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Javier Bardem, 52, who plays the late US sitcom queen’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz, joined the actress.

Nicole, however, was not dressed to impress her two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, ten, who she claims are unconcerned about her film career.

“I love that they aren’t obsessed with what I do,” Nicole, who is married to country music star Keith Urban, 54, said.

They are devoted to their work.

“I’m trying to impress my mother.”

That’s exactly what I intend to do.

We’ll see what happens now that she hasn’t seen the movie.”