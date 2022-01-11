In a throwback, Amy Duggar exposes her shoulders and legs in a mini dress with cowboy boots, defying Jim Bob’s strict dress code.

Amy Duggar flaunts her shoulders and legs in a throwback mini dress with cowboy boots, defying Jim Bob’s strict dress code.

Amy Duggar of COUNTING ON shared a throwback photo to show how she’s been defying Jim Bob’s strict dress code for years.

Over the last decade, the rebel cousin, 35, has worked to distance herself from some of her family members and their rules by flaunting her bare shoulders and legs in the sexy snap.

Amy decided to “accept” the ten-year challenge that has been circulating on social media, which involves posting a photo from ten years ago next to a current photo.

The reality star flaunted her ability to follow her own rules rather than her uncle’s in the first photo.

She was dressed in a ruffled blue minidress with only one shoulder strap, leaving the other exposed.

Amy showed off her toned legs in addition to the major skin she was exposing on her arms, shoulder, and neck.

The Counting On actress showed off her gams in a short dress that hit her thigh and cowboy boots that came up to her calf.

Her long, brown hair was straightened and left down, and she wore a large ring and big earrings to complete her ensemble.

Jim Bob’s modesty rules were broken with this skin-baring ensemble from ten years ago.

Amy smiled for the camera in a recent photograph while holding on to her sunhat.

Her hair was in soft waves as it cascaded down to her bright yellow shirt.

“10 year challenge accepted,” Amy wrote in the caption.

“Ten years ago, I thought I knew what I wanted, what love was, but thank God for His plans rather than mine.

“He always has us… he always has us… he always has us… he always has us…

“A few things haven’t changed: my soft smile and my unpainted nails!”

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had my nails done! It’s just not for me!”

Though she’s a little more covered up in the second photo, that doesn’t mean she’s followed in the footsteps of some of her cousins and started dressing according to the family’s strict dress code.

The mother of one frequently posts photos of herself working out or relaxing in short-shorts.

She defied convention by wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings in recent photos with her husband Dillon King and son Daxton.

During the summer, Amy flaunted her curves in low-cut one-piece swimsuits and bikinis while spending time with her family at the pool.

Amy has expressed her dissatisfaction with her aunt and uncle’s strict Christian…

