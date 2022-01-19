In a throwback photo, Dolly Parton ditches her signature big blonde wig and looks unrecognizable with her natural hair.

In a throwback photo, Dolly Parton ditches her signature big blonde wig and appears unrecognizable with her natural hair.

Dolly shared a black and white photo of herself in a recording booth on Instagram in February 2020.

She looked stunning in a classic white sweater, but fans couldn’t help but notice how much of her natural blonde hair was visible in the photo.

The look is much more subdued than her usual large and over-the-top blonde wig, and the singer has also been known to wear bold outfits.

Dolly captioned the photo, “Where the Magic Happens.”

While Dolly originally shared the photo on Instagram nearly two years ago, it has recently resurfaced because many fans are amazed at how different she looks without her wig.

“Love your real hair, Dolly!! Love you 4-ever!!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Love your natural hair, Dolly,” another added.

“Wow!”

“You look good with straight hair as well,” a third person added.

Many fans said she’s “beautiful,” while others left red heart emojis.

Dolly recently shared a rare throwback photo of herself with her husband Carl Dean.

Dolly wore a bright pink top, yellow pants, a matching belt, and jewelry in the photo, which was shared on Twitter in November.

She was holding hands with her 79-year-old husband Carl, whose T-shirt was recently photoshopped into his wife’s merchandise release.

“Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” Dolly, whose birthday is January 19, captioned a photo she shared on Twitter.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush about how “hot” the reclusive Carl looked in the photo.

With a heart-eyes emoji, one said, “He is one tall drink of water.”

“All right, Ms.

Carl Dean, Dolly, is also a cutie,” a second added.

Carl has chosen to remain out of the spotlight over the years, so this is one of the few images of him that the public has seen.

Dolly met Carl on her first day in Nashville, when she was only 18 years old and he was 21 years old.

In 1964, the two met outside their local laundromat.

Dolly previously told the TV talk show Home and Family, “We actually met the first day I moved to Nashville.”

“I was 18 years old in 1964, and in a rush to get to Nashville, I had packed some dirty clothes.

“I was at the Wishy Washy laundromat,” says the narrator.

I was all set to put my clothes in the washing machine…

