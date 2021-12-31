In a throwback photo for son Ryder’s 16th birthday, Guy Fieri is unrecognizable without his trademark spiky blond hair.

In a throwback photo for his son Ryder’s 16th birthday, Guy Fieri is unrecognizable without his signature spiky blond hair.

In a throwback photo for his son Ryder’s 16th birthday, Guy Fieri was unrecognizable without his signature spiky blond hair.

Guy’s appearances on Food Network would not have been the same if he didn’t have his signature look.

Guy, 53, used Instagram to wish his 16-year-old son Ryder a happy birthday.

A tiny toddler named Ryder hugged his father’s shoulder in Guy’s first photo, but he looked almost unrecognizable in the second.

Guy is pictured without his signature hairdo in the throwback photo, and his natural hair is hidden beneath a thick skull cap.

Guy included photos of all of his sons, as well as a timeline of Ryder’s life.

“Happy birthday to my super son, Ryder! So proud of you!” read the caption, which was a sweet tribute.

“You can participate in everything from school to sports to adventures.

Above all, you’re a wonderful person who genuinely cares about others and leads by example.”

Guy wrote a note to his son, wishing him a happy birthday and signing it, “Love you!”

Hunter and Ryder are the chef’s two sons with Lori, whom he has been married to for over 25 years.

Lori and Guy met in 1992 in Long Beach, California, where he was the owner of a restaurant.

The first time he saw her, he “just knew” she was the one.

“The first time I cooked for her, she was just like, ‘You made all this?’ We both love food, so being able to cook was one of the things that impressed her,” he explains.

Three years after meeting, the couple married and legally changed their last names to Fieri in honor of Guy’s grandfather, who had changed his last name when he immigrated to New York from Italy.

Hunter was born in the same year that his father opened Johnny Garlic’s, his first restaurant.

Hunter spent a month in Europe after finishing high school, visiting 13 different cities.

Guy and Hunter’s European Vacation is a five-episode special based on the trip.

Hunter has stated that he wishes to follow in his father’s footsteps, and he has already begun by graduating from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In a 2018 interview, Hunter said, “I want to continue down the same path because I feel like I can kill it with that.”

“I’d like to have everything,” says the narrator.

I want to open my own restaurants and run this empire with things that I and my father have created.”

Lori gave birth to her second son Ryder almost ten years after Hunter was born.

Fieri’s younger brother has made several television appearances…

