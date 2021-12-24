In a throwback photo from the MTV show years before lip injections and botox, Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry appears to be unrecognizable.

In a throwback photo from the MTV show years before lip injections and botox, Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry looks unrecognizable.

In the photo, the 29-year-old’s face looks completely different than it did before she had her lip injections and botox.

A Teen Mom fan was going through the archives to watch old episodes of the MTV reality show when she took a screenshot and shared it on Instagram.

Kailyn’s blonde hair was straightened out and in a ponytail, with one small braid coming from the front and going back into the pony, as seen in a throwback photo posted by the user.

Her face was dewy and slightly red, her brows were light and thin, and her lips were bare, and she appeared to be without make-up.

“(hashtag)TBT I’ve always been obsessed with @Kaillowry hair,” the Instagram user wrote in the caption.

Kailyn reshared the photo on her own Instagram, looking completely different in the throwback than she does now with her fuller hair, plumper lips, and fuller brows.

“Look at this hair!” she remarked.

Kailyn admitted earlier this year that she gets Botox and lip fillers every three months.

“I get botox,” Kailyn revealed on her Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast with Vee Rivera.

My botox and lip appointment will most likely take four hours, including the drive.

“Because it takes me an hour, maybe an hour and a half to drive.”

“It’ll probably take me four, four and a half hours from the time I arrive, check in, complete all of my tasks, and return home.”

“It’s fortunate that I only go every three or four months.”

Prior to sharing the TBT photo, Kailyn took a new photo to show how happy she is with her current appearance.

In a bathroom mirror selfie, the self-assured mom of four flaunted her curves in a crop top and leggings.

Black leggings, a white sports bra, and a flannel crop top were worn by the young mother.

She exposed her cleavage by unbuttoning a single button on her hooded flannel shirt, exposing her bare stomach.

Kailyn wore her blonde hair in loose curls for the photo, which she wore with a full face of make-up.

“A PORN FLUFFER? Wtf is that?” she captioned the photo.

“Hear what I thought a porn fluffer was in the new episode of @coffeeconvospodcast.”

This comes after she accused Briana DeJesus, her Teen Mom co-star, of calling her “overweight.”

Briana sent Kailyn a treadmill as a “surprise” gift, sparking an ongoing feud between the reality stars.

Briana’s unappealing gift prompted Kailyn to consult with her lawyer.

Briana’s lawyer is demanding an apology, according to The Sun…

