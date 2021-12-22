In a throwback photo, Kylie Jenner as a teen looks EXACTLY like her sister Kourtney’s 12-year-old son Mason, according to Kardashian fans.

In a throwback photo, Kylie Jenner as a teen looks EXACTLY like sister Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, according to Kardashian fans.

With uncannily similar side-by-side photos, fans compared Kylie Jenner as a teen to 12-year-old Mason Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping a low profile as she prepares for the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott.

In a throwback photo, fans on Twitter noticed a striking resemblance between Kylie, now 24, and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason, 12.

Kylie had a serious expression on her face in the old photo, as she was getting ready to film an episode of the E! reality show.

The image was compared to a recent photo of Mason, and the resemblance was unmistakable.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, on the other hand, has come a long way since her early days of fame, when she admitted to using lip fillers and other cosmetic procedures.

Since Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival early last month, Kylie has remained out of the spotlight.

The TV personality was chastised for her attendance at the event, which resulted in the deaths of ten people.

One month after the tragedy, the pregnant mother reportedly held a baby shower with her family and close friends at her sister Khloe Kardashian’s (dollar)37 million mansion, but has otherwise remained out of the spotlight.

According to TMZ, the beauty mogul celebrated the upcoming birth of her second child with close family and friends last week.

Only the TV personality’s siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends were invited to the party, according to reports.

According to the outlet, Khloe provided a massage station, various treats for guests, and privacy tents covering the dining area.

Kylie has kept her due date a secret throughout her pregnancy, despite the fact that she was already several months along when she first announced the news in August.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to reveal the gender of their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

After previously concealing Stormi’s pregnancy for nine months, the young mother has been more open about her pregnancy this time around.

Kylie, on the other hand, has remained silent on social media since Travis’s Astroworld festival on the first weekend of November.

The makeup mogul forwent her usual thirst traps and sexy selfies in exchange for rare glimpses of her holiday décor.

The E! star shared a photo of an Elf on the Shelf figure inside a hot air balloon decoration hanging from the fireplace earlier this month.

A white stocking with the star’s name hung from the fireplace ledge, and the fireplace was adorned with pine garland.

Several gingerbread cookies were individually wrapped with white bows in the next Instagram Story snap.

the

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.