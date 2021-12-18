In a throwback photo of the sisters as teenagers, fans think Kourtney looks ‘awkward’ and Kim looks ‘ageless.’

Fans of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian received a WILD ’90s Christmas throwback photo.

However, Instagram users were divided over the stars’ appearances, with some describing Kim as “ageless” and Kourtney as “awkward.”

Kourtney, 42, shared the photo on her POOSH Instagram page.

It showed the three sisters unwrapping gifts while dressed in leopard-print pajamas.

The caption began, “We’re channeling the soundtrack of the ’90s — holiday style,” before promoting an “ultimate nostalgic playlist.”

Many fans, however, were focused on how Kim, 41, compared to Kourtney, who was gazing over at her sisters.

“Why is Kim always so perfect?” one Instagram user wondered, referring to Kim’s age-defying beauty.

Another user wrote, “Kourtney’s face lmao,” as if commenting on how the photo caught the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum off guard.

Another person inquired, “Why does Kourt look drugged out?”

Kim shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of herself and Kourtney as teenagers earlier in December, and Instagram users were more united than ever.

“1994 coolness,” the SKIMS mogul captioned the photo.

Many fans gushed over both sisters and how they appear to be “ageless” once again, bringing back memories of the 1990s.

“You two have always been so damn pretty its insane,” one fan wrote.

Others thought they looked like their daughters, Chicago, 3, and Penelope, 9, who are 3 and 9 years old.

As the famous family prepares for their annual Christmas Eve bash at Kris Jenner’s new (dollar)35 million mansion, a flood of festive photos has surfaced.

Kim is expected to attend the party with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, marking their first holiday together.

“Kim’s plan was to invite Pete to the family Christmas Eve bash- which is being held at Kris’s amazing new mansion,” an insider told The Sun exclusively.

According to the source, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 44, “has other ideas” and is “trying to demand that he be there… to stage a ‘Family Christmas.'”

While on stage, Kanye recently pleaded with Kim to “run right back” to him.

Pete has spent time with the group before, so this will not be his first time.

Last month, the new couple celebrated Kris’ 28th birthday at his (dollar)12 million Palm Springs home.

After their getaway, they confirmed their relationship by holding hands at the airport.

She was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021 before her romance with the SNL star.

For the first time, Kourtney and Travis Barker will spend Christmas together as a couple.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his own Instagram Story earlier this month…

