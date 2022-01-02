In a throwback photo taken years before ‘plastic surgery’ and lip fillers, a pregnant Kylie Jenner looks unrecognizable.

In a throwback photo taken years before ‘plastic surgery’ and lip fillers, a pregnant Kylie Jenner appears unrecognizable.

KYLIE Jenner looked unrecognizable in a throwback photo that recently resurfaced from over a decade ago.

Before getting lip fillers and “plastic surgery,” the reality star, now 24, was photographed.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared old photos of her on Reddit to show how much she’s changed over the years.

Kylie posing on the red carpet at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards was one of the main shots.

At the time of the event, the reality star was 13 years old and wore a black and white dress with a bustier top and tulle skirt.

She wore her straightened black hair in a side part and wore her heels in black.

Kylie’s fans were more focused on how unrecognizable her face looks in the photo, which was taken years before she had any work done.

When it came to make-up, she kept the rest of her face pretty natural while heavily lining her eyes in black.

Kylie wore a light foundation with a hint of rosiness on her cheeks and a dab of pink on her lips.

Aside from the make-up being lighter and less glam than what fans have come to expect from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, it was the actual appearance of her features that got people talking.

Her lips and overall smile are noticeably different now, as she had a much thinner pout prior to fillers, according to Reddit users.

They also mentioned that her nose appears to be much thinner as a result of the “rhinoplasty.”

Kylie’s cheekbones are now more pronounced, and her brows are thicker and higher, they said.

“The lip filler should have been IT,” one user said, adding that it’s “such a shame” she decided to “change her [whole]face.”

“Did she get a nose job or do the giant lips just make her nose look smaller?” jokingly inquired another.

Others responded that she was “encouraged to get a brow lift, rhinoplasty, and lip injections to compete with her sisters, fall in line, and gain some celebrity for herself” and that she was “encouraged to get a brow lift, rhinoplasty, and lip injections to compete with her sisters, fall in line, and garner some celebrity for herself.”

Kylie Jenner is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, and she is looking even more different these days.

Stormi, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

Kylie recently shared a rare clip of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

She looked at the camera at first while resting her head on her hand, but she was frowning and looking down.

The KUWTK alum then shared a longer video in which she flaunted her baby bump while wearing a black jumpsuit under a green trench coat.

Kylie had fun with…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.