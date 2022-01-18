In a throwback photo, teen mom Maci Bookout and troubled baby daddy Ryan Edwards look unrecognizable, but fans say he’s’so hot.’

In a rare throwback photo, RYAN Edwards and Maci Bookout appear to be two different people.

However, fans are divided on whether or not this is a good thing.

On Reddit, a fan recently posted a throwback photo of the former Teen Mom OG couple.

As they sit next to each other on a plane, the two appear to be decades younger.

Maci is beaming, while Ryan has a stoic expression that has his modern-day fans squealing with delight, while also leaving them wondering what might have been.

One fan commented, “Rhine was such a f**king smoke show.”

“Imagine how good he’d look now if he’d never touched heroin, sweet Jesus.”

“He was so hot,” said another admirer.

“Drugs are harmful.”

“I understand,” a third said.

I’d have gotten pregnant as well if Rhine had been hot.

Maci was putting in some serious effort.”

Maci was compared to a “hot dog,” “leather wallet,” and a “Cheeto,” among other things.

One person commented, “Hair and skin the same color.”

“Girl was in desperate need of some contrast.”

“I like how Maci’s hair matches her face,” another added.

One person made the following comparison: “Wow, she looks like an Oompa Loompa.”

The relationship between Ryan, 34, and Maci, 30, was tumultuous.

Maci gave birth to their son, Bentley Edwards, in October 2008, after learning she was pregnant at the age of 16.

A year later, Ryan and Maci got engaged, but the engagement was short-lived.

In 2010, the couple broke up.

Ryan later married MacKenzie Standifer and they have a son named Jagger, a daughter named Stella, and a stepson named Hudson.

In 2016, Maci married her now-husband, Taylor McKinney.

Jayde, six, and Maverick, five, are the couple’s children.

Maci recently admitted that she couldn’t “remember when she spoke to” her troubled ex-husband and baby daddy Ryan.

The reality star revealed she had been a part of Teen Mom: Family Reunion for about 13 years in the premiere episode of the show.

“Ryan is the biological father of my eldest son,” she said.

Just before the reality star stormed out of the car, the former couple appeared to be yelling at each other in the video.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke to him,” Maci continued.

Bentley and his father have been estranged since his father’s long battle with substance abuse and stint in rehab in 2018.

Ryan has been in and out of rehab and jail over the years due to his heroin addiction.

Ryan insisted he was sober today in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

“I can see why he…,” he said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.