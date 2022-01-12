Kourtney Kardashian appears to be completely unrecognizable as a teen in a throwback photo with her sister Kim and a childhood friend.

In a throwback photo with her sister Kim and a childhood friend from when they were teenagers, KOURTNEY Kardashian looked unrecognizable.

Kris Jenner, the reality star’s mother, shared the image on Instagram Stories, surprising fans with yet another classic image of her 42-year-old daughter.

A much younger Kourtney posed for the camera with Kim and their family friend Allison Statter.

The TV star looked different from her usual social media photos, wearing overalls and embracing her natural brunette roots.

Her sister and friend stared at the camera lens, while she was photographed with her eyes closed.

In contrast to Allison’s full curls, Kim’s hair was pushed back from her face, and the other girls also let their natural brown hair flow down.

“Happy Birthday,” Kris wrote alongside emojis of a smiley face and a birthday cake, tagging Allison’s private Instagram page.

On her page, Kim also paid tribute to her pal, posting a throwback photo of the two.

Kourtney, on the other hand, has consistently surprised fans with her “ageless” appearance, sharing old photos that demonstrate how far she’s come.

The reality star previously shared a series of photos from her college days, demonstrating how little she has changed since she was a member of the Arizona Sun Devils.

In one of the throwback photos, Kourtney posed with her friend Sarah Howard, who was celebrating her birthday that day.

In a style reminiscent of the early 2000s, she wore a plain white tank top with a black leather jacket.

Kourtney also followed the fashion trend of wearing a lot of lip gloss at the time.

In a throwback photo of Kourtney and Sarah, Sarah wore large hoop earrings and a low-cut red top.

In the photo, she had bangs and her hair was slightly longer.

Kourtney captioned the tribute, “We both went to college.”

Kourtney hasn’t changed much since the photos were taken nearly two decades ago, except for her style.

Kim has shared similar college photos of herself and Kourtney, indicating that the eldest Kardashian sister hasn’t changed much.

She joked in the caption, “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from becoming a wild party girl.”

When Kourt first arrived on campus, I was her designated driver.

“I despised all of the wild parties so much that I decided to stay at home and never drink or party again…thank you, University of Arizona.”

“I was never a student there, but you shaped my life…”

