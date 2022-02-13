In a throwback photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian appears unrecognizable in a sultry red gown.

In a throwback photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in a sultry red gown.

In a throwback photo with her sister Kourtney, Kim Kardashian looked completely different in a sultry red gown.

Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, shared the photo, which shows how much the model’s style has changed over time.

In the candid shot, Kourtney was seen holding a drink in one hand and waving the other up in the air, as if they were at a party together.

She wore an all-black ensemble, which corresponded to her current wardrobe since she was linked to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

Her younger sister, on the other hand, wore a brighter ensemble, wearing a strapless red dress with a matching jacket.

Kim finished the look with a red lip and dark eyeshadow that complemented her lighter skin tone.

She looked directly at the camera with her mouth agape as she realized she was being photographed.

Poosh’s Valentine’s-themed blog post appeared to be inspired by her red color choice.

“Pass the popcorn, we’re bingeing rom-coms,” they wrote.

We collaborated with @90sanxiety to put together a list of the best romantic movies from the 1990s for Valentine’s Day.

In our bio, you’ll find a list of movies to see this weekend. (hashtag)pooshtheboundaries”

In the comments, fans gushed over Kim’s “cute” appearance, as they were taken aback by her transformation since becoming famous.

Her ever-changing appearances haven’t always been praised, as she was accused of “blackfishing” earlier this month after sharing her March 2022 Vogue cover.

On the cover of the magazine, the TV star wore a serious expression as she posed in a form-fitting ensemble.

Kim’s profile was captured in another shot in the spread, as she flashed her bare shoulders to the camera while wearing her hair in a detailed bun.

Critics flocked to Reddit hours later to criticize Kim’s skin tone change.

“Here we see Kim’s original skin color, Kim with a tan, and Kim blackfishing,” the original user wrote alongside photos of Kim with her lighter, more natural skin tone and her darker tan in the photoshoot.

Many people thought Kim was blackfishing because she was “way too tan,” according to another commenter.

“This isn’t even her normal skin tone,” said a third.

The reality star has been accused of blackfishing before, including at a Vogue photoshoot.

Kim shared a photo of her hands on Instagram Story last year that showed two distinct shades of color.

“Body makeup is perfect for hands bc my hands…,” she wrote in the photo, describing how one of her hands appeared to be much lighter than the other.

