In a TikTok Q&A, The Undertaker names his favorite active WWE star.

The Undertaker recently participated in a quick-fire Q&A session for WWE’s TikTok page, naming some of his favorite wrestlers from the past and present.

“The Phenom” chose Edge as his favorite current Superstar when asked.

As two of SmackDown’s top stars in the late 2000s, they had numerous pay-per-view matches, including the main event of WrestleMania XXIV, where “The Phenom” defeated “The Rated-R Superstar” for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The toughest opponent (Yokozuna), one wrestler he wishes he could face (Andre The Giant), best ring gear (Rey Mysterio), and best entrance (Drew McIntyre) were among the other questions thrown at “The Deadman.”

The Undertaker announced his “Final Farewell” at the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, and he has maintained that he will retire ever since.

He’s recently stated in a number of interviews that while his mind is ready to wrestle again, his body isn’t.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially as we get ready for WrestleMania here at ATandamp;T Stadium,” he says.

But I’ve reached a point where I can’t perform at a high level physically,” he told the Dallas Morning News.

“I mean, I could go out and walk through something and finish a match.”

However, at this time, I am unable to provide what people expect.

You pay money to see Undertaker wrestle.

I can’t physically meet people’s expectations.

The passion is undeniably still present.

That, I believe, will always be present.

It’s only the physical aspect.

My time has come and gone.

You never know what will happen in the WWE.

But I’m aware that my time has passed, and it’s now up to these young men to step forward and lead us to our destination.”

Edge announced his retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has since worked with Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins.

On New Year’s Day in Atlanta, he’ll face The Miz in a pay-per-view match.

