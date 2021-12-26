The Queen mentioned Lilibet in a touching Christmas Day speech.

The Queen made a heartfelt reference to Lilibet in a touching Christmas Day speech.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, remembered August, Lucas, and Sienna’s births, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter’s arrival this year.

Christmas is often thought of as a “children’s holiday,” but the Queen explained that this is only “half the story.”

“Adults, burdened by worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things,” she explained, “whereas children do.”

“And there will be joy in Christmas for me and my family, even if one familiar laugh will be missing this year, because we will be able to reminisce and see the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were thrilled to welcome four more this year.”

“They teach us all a lesson – just as the Christmas story does – that in the birth of a child there is a new dawn with endless potential.”

Meghan and Harry said in their Christmas card that Lilibet “made them a family” when she was born on June 4, 2021.

The card also gave royal fans a first look at their daughter in an adorable family photo with their two-year-old son Archie.

In February, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August, into the world.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed Sienna, their first child, in September, and Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed Lucas, their third child, in March.

In her Christmas broadcast, the Queen expressed her love for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021.

For the first time in 73 years, she will not be spending Christmas with Prince Philip.

She expressed her longing for his “mischievous twinkle” and his ability to “squeeze fun out of any situation” in a moving speech.

The monarch praised his sense of humour while also expressing her pride in his accomplishments, saying she was “proud beyond words.”

According to the Queen, her late husband was an “early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment.”

She talked about how Prince Philip’s legacy was being carried on by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“I am beyond words proud that our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William have taken up and magnified his pioneering work, most recently at the COP climate change summit – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine…,” she said.

