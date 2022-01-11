In a touching memorial, Candace Cameron Bure reflects on Bob Saget’s “Beautiful Legacy.”

In a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend and co-star, Candace Cameron Bure opens up about her time with Bob Saget and his legacy.

Bure took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a lengthy message honoring the Full House star’s memory, after first sharing an emotional reaction to the news of Saget’s death on Sunday.

“Oh, Bob, I’m sorry.

We’re all family, but you were the glue, so why did you have to leave us so soon?

Bure, 45, wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself and Saget, “The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

“You are my childhood, my formative teenage years, and the rest of my adulthood.”

Bure made her television debut alongside Saget in 1987 on Full House, where she played his eldest daughter for eight seasons.

In 2016, they reunited onscreen for Fuller House, a revival series.

“At such a young age, you instilled in me the ability to feel deeply.

You were never afraid or ashamed to express your feelings, to cry, love, laugh, or cry again.

“From the day we met when I was 10 years old, we’ve always been so deeply connected,” Bure continued.

“You were more than a father to me; you were one of my closest friends.”

Saget’s death, she continued, “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before, as you knew.”

That was already obvious.

But I feel compelled to repeat myself.”

“I’d like one more hug.”

After a long rant, I want another text that says, “Oh, btw, it’s me Bob.”

I’d like to laugh once more.

Another time I’d like to roll my eyes at you.

I want you to tell me I should watch something, but then tell me I shouldn’t because of my religious beliefs.

You were always so concerned about me, and you were always so protective of me.

“As well as everyone,” she added.

“You were the best,” says the narrator.

Bob was what you were.

You’ll be the only one of your kind.”

“I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have,” Bure concluded.

Kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love have all left a beautiful legacy in your wake.

I’m not going to say good-bye because you’ll always be a part of my heart.

Despite the fact that it has a huge tear in it”

Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) shared this.

Saget died suddenly on Sunday in a.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on Bob Saget’s ‘Beautiful Legacy’ in Touching Memorial