In a touching tribute, Pete Davidson recalls Bob Saget assisting him through “some rough mental health stuff.”

In a touching tribute, Pete Davidson remembers Bob Saget assisting him through “some rough mental health stuff.”

Pete Davidson reveals a little-known fact about Bob Saget, the late comedian.

After learning of Saget’s shocking death at the age of 65, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian borrowed his friend Dave Sirus’ Instagram account late Sunday night.

“Just wanted you guys to know,” Davidson wrote, “that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet.”

“He helped me get through some rough mental health stuff when I was younger, and several times throughout our friendship.”

He talked to my mother on the phone for hours, trying to assist us in any way he could, including connecting us with doctors and suggesting new things we could try.

He’d check in on me to see if I was all right.”

“I love you Bob, it was an honor to know you,” he wrote at the end of his post to his friend.

Thank you for being so thoughtful and friendly.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

Davidson has long been open about his mental health issues.

He previously revealed that at the age of 23, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

He’s discussed mental health on Saturday Night Live, at events, and in interviews several times.

“My therapists are extremely attentive to my needs, and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have them in my life.”

In June 2020, he told ET’s Lauren Zima, “I recommend everyone go to therapy.”

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He was 65 years old at the time.

At this time, no cause of death has been announced.

Saget’s family confirmed the beloved Full House star’s death in a statement to ET.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Bob passed away today,” read the statement.

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

