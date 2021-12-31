In a touching tribute, Robert Redford pays tribute to “Crush” Betty White.

In a heartwarming tribute, Robert Redford honors “Crush” Betty White.

Betty White said she still had a crush on Robert Redford before her death at the age of 99, and on New Year’s Eve, the actor shared a tribute to the star.

Everyone adored Betty White, including her “crush” Robert Redford.

“Betty lived a life devoted to her craft and her love of animals,” Robert said in a statement to E! News after the actress died at the age of 99.

She made all of us, including myself, laugh.”

“I had a crush on her as well!” he continued.

In a December interview, the Golden Girls star expressed her admiration for the Hollywood star.

“I’ve heard Ryan [Reynolds] can’t get over his thing for me,” he said in a People interview on August 28, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

“I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” Betty’s co-star in The Proposal joked on Twitter. Robert didn’t respond at the time.

Betty and Robert do, after all, have a past—sort of.

According to Thrillist, Betty made a reference to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star Chuckles in the episode “Chuckles Bites the Dust” when she played Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Sue Ann had a thing for Robert Redford, and joked in this episode, “I want to be cremated and have my ashes thrown on Robert Redford.”

Betty’s antics were not limited to her time as Sue Ann.

“In the evening, Betty is playing poker with friends she has known for decades,” her agent said in a statement when she turned 97 in 2019. “As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!”

Not to mention the time she was asked if there was anything else she wanted “to do,” to which she responded, “Uhh, Robert Redford.”

“I’m not familiar with him.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I just worship from afar.”

Betty, on the other hand, had no intention of meeting the celebrity because “if I ever met him, I’d faint,” as she put it.

When Robert learned of Betty’s admiration, he said, “I can’t imagine being loved by anyone better.”

Of course, Betty adored her late husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981 of stomach cancer….

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Robert Redford Honors “Crush” Betty White in Heartwarming Tribute