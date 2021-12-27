In a touching tribute to Desmond Tutu, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reflect on meeting his son Archie.

In a touching tribute, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reflect on the late Desmond Tutu’s meeting with his son Archie.

In a heartfelt statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Desmond Tutu, a late human rights activist.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, moral clarity, and joyful spirit,” the pair wrote after the South African native’s death on Sunday, December 26.

“He was a global symbol of racial justice and was well-liked all over the world.”

He held our [now 2-year-old]son, Archie, while we were in South Africa only two years ago – ‘Arch and The Arch,’ he joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence.”

The couple, who also have a 6-month-old daughter named Lilibet, went on to say that the theologian “remained a friend” and that he would be “sorely missed by all.”

In September 2019, the former military pilot, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, traveled to South Africa for the first time with Archie.

They captioned an Instagram post at the time, “Arch meets Archie!”

“This morning, the Duke and Duchess were honored to introduce Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka to their son Archie.”

The Archbishop, a well-known figure in the anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality who has dedicated his life to fighting injustice.

Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation’s work and to see firsthand how they are focusing on raising global awareness of critical issues affecting the world.”

Harry and Meghan said their son “loved meeting” the former Archbishop of Cape Town in a separate social media post.

In January of the following year, the couple announced their intention to step down from their royal duties, with their departures becoming permanent in February.

By that time, the couple had relocated to Canada, Los Angeles, and finally Montecito, California, where they welcomed their second child.

On December 25, Harry and Meghan celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four.

To commemorate the occasion, they released a Christmas card that featured their baby girl for the first time, as well as Archie’s signature red hair.

On Thursday, December 23, the veteran-led organization Team Rubicon shared a photo of the family, writing, “We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and.

