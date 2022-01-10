In a touching tribute to late friend Betty White, Bob Saget wrote about death just days before his untimely death at the age of 65.

BOB Saget had written a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Betty White, who died before reaching her 100th birthday, just days before his sudden death at the age of 65.

Bob took to Instagram just before the New Year to post a lengthy message about the Golden Girls actress.

Betty, 99, always said that “the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981,” according to the Full House actor.

“Well, if things work out according to Betty’s plan, they’ll be reunited in the afterlife,” he continued.

“I’m not sure what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to spend eternity with the love of your life, I’ll happily defer to Betty on this.”

“My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” he said in conclusion.

TMZ was the first to report that the beloved actress had died on the morning of New Year’s Eve at her home, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

The beloved TV and film star died of natural causes, according to reports.