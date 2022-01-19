In a touching tribute video, John Stamos says Bob Saget’s death was “bright and fierce.”

In a touching tribute video, John Stamos says Bob Saget “died bright and fierce.”

John Stamos is still mourning the loss of his longtime friend Bob Saget.

The 58-year-old Full House star attended Saget’s memorial service with close friends and family recently, and took to Instagram to express her grief over the actor’s death on Tuesday.

“My first thought when I saw his last Instagram post was that he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” Stamos wrote.

“However, when I really thought about it, Bob did it correctly.”

We should all want to “Die Alive,” rather than be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded.

We want to be enthralled by the opportunity to do what we do best.

Bob felt revitalized, energised, grateful, and valued.

He died brightly and ferociously.”

Stamos posted a video of Saget through the years, set to the tune of their mutual friend Don Rickles singing “Laughter for Love.”

Kelly Rizzo, who is married to Saget, shared Stamos’ post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “@johnstamos you said it right in your comment in this post.

These are the thoughts that help me get by.

I adore you…and I admire how much you adore Bob.

He’s always there for us.”

Saget died unexpectedly in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month at the age of 65.

Saget was discovered by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton on the bed with his hand on his chest, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed,” the report stated, indicating he was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack.

“There were no signs of injury.”

