In a two-part premiere, ‘1883’ kills off a number of key characters.

In a two-part premiere, ‘1883’ kills off multiple major characters.

1883Episode 2 may not have been our favorite of the three episodes we watched, but it does have some significant plot implications.

Before the credits roll, two major characters die.

This will be a major spoiler if you watched Episode 1 on Paramount Network Sunday night after Yellowstone.

The tragic fates of two characters have already been revealed to those watching on Paramount(plus), as the second episode is already streaming there.

Please note that descriptions of gun violence and suicide will be included in 1883 Episode 2, “Behind Us, a Cliff.”

The Dutton family, primarily James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill), as well as their children Elsa (Isabel May) and John Sr., are the focus of the Yellowstone spinoff.

(It’s Audie Rick.)

They are the direct forefathers of John Jr. from the modern Western series.

Kevin Costner (Kevin Costner) is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood

Claire (Dawn Olivieri) and Mary Abel (Emma Malouff) are two more Duttons introduced.

Mary Abel is James’ daughter, and Claire is James’ sister.

Two of these Duttons die before the end of Episode 2.

Mary Abel is the first to perish.

A group of outlaws approaches the group, clearly looking for trouble, while James and the other gun-toting men of the camp are away.

They make their way to the nearby river, but Claire causes them to become enraged.

“They were rough, they were rude, and they were looking for it (trouble),” Margaret later tells James, “but I can’t say they started it.” The outlaws then attack the group of settlers before being scared away.

They circle back around and shoot up the camp a short time later.

Mary Abel and Claire try but fail to flee to safety.

A young girl is shot in the back, falls to the ground, and dies.

Claire is clearly distraught throughout the rest of the episode, as she sits next to the grave where her daughter will soon be buried.

James tries to console Claire, but she refuses to listen and declares that she will not continue the journey.

“James, what do I have left to live for?” Claire asks.

“I’ve had seven children, and they’ve all ended up in the dirt beside me, just like this one.”

Kneeling is over for me.

“I’m all set to lay down.”

James makes an attempt…

