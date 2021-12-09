In a viral nightclub photo, two lads are caught on camera awkwardly eyeing up partying girls.

IT’S ALWAYS awkward to be caught off guard in a photograph, but clubbers were left laughing out loud when two lads were ‘caught in the act’ eyeing up a couple of girls on the dance floor.

When photographer Alex Brown captured a pair of partying girls at Liquid and Envy in Oldham, Greater Manchester, earlier this month, he wasn’t thinking about the background of his shot.

When the club shared his photo on Facebook, however, eagle-eyed viewers noticed two lads standing behind the hugging blonde and brunette, as if checking them out.

The 27-year-old claims the nightclub’s DJ only informed him of his image’s popularity last weekend, and he’s since joked that he’feels sorry for possibly catching them out’ – though he admits they could have simply been trying to get past him taking a photo.

When a teasing pal tagged Ethan Taylor, the lad wearing a puffer jacket, he joked, ‘f**k sake,’ before dismissing jokes that he’d been ‘caught in 4K.’

He even tried to draw attention to the unknown man on the left of the image, who appears to be looking at the brunette in a bodycon dress, saying, ‘He’s been caught badly.’

The photo, which Alex claims was taken between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., has racked up over 162 interactions, including a slew of amused nightclub patrons’ laughing faces.

“It could be one of those things where they weren’t looking and were trying to get past,” Alex, from Royton, Oldham, said.

It appears to be hilarious.

“I pity the lads because I may have surprised them out there a little, but it happens.”

“I had no intention of catching anything like that.”

It was all a fluke.

“I recall taking the photo, but I don’t recall seeing anything.”

“I was just concentrating on the girls because they were enjoying the opportunity to take a picture.”

“I’m always on the lookout for anything that appears to be inappropriate, but nothing like that caught my eye with this one.”

“I had no idea the photo had gone viral until the DJ informed me when I arrived at work.”

“I’m editing these at the end of my shift around 5 a.m., so I do occasionally miss something.”

I weed out the ones that aren’t appropriate for going on.

“Normally, I’d get a message telling me to take it down, but no one has contacted me about this one.”

Alex says he’s surprised this photo has gotten so much attention on Facebook, but he’s discovered…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.