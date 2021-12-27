In a wild audition, Samuel L Jackson threatened to shoot the producers of ‘Pulp Fiction.’

In 1994’s Pulp Fiction, Samuel L Jackson received his only Academy Award nomination for his performance as Jules Winnfield.

He has a signature style of performance that captivates audiences.

Jackson’s audition for Pulp Fiction was a disaster, as he threatened to shoot the producers while acting in character.

However, it won them over right away, and he was cast in the leading role.

Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, won the Academy Award for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen, and deservedly so.

Many other filmmakers try to imitate his unique writing style, which is what makes Pulp Fiction so unique.

Tarantino, on the other hand, draws inspiration from a variety of sources in his own life.

Jackson’s Bible quote from Pulp Fiction continues to enthrall moviegoers.

One of the most iconic sequences in movie history is the dialogue in this scene.

It’s Ezekiel 25:17, but Jules’ take on it sells the line:

“The selfishness of selfish men and the tyranny of evil men encroach on the path of the righteous man on all sides.”

Blessed is he who shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness in the name of charity and goodwill, because he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

And those who would poison and destroy my brothers will be struck down with great vengeance and furious anger by me.

When I exact my vengeance on thee, you’ll know my name is the Lord.”

An oral history of Pulp Fiction was published by Vanity Fair, revealing some fascinating behind-the-scenes details.

Jackson recalls arriving at the audition “angry, pissed, and tired” and eating fast food.

Nobody was there to greet him, and someone on set mistook him for Laurence Fishburne.

“In walks Sam, holding a burger in one hand and a drink in the other, smelling like fast food,” said Richard Gladstein, co-executive producer.

“I was sitting on the couch with Quentin and Lawrence [Bender] when he walked in and just started sipping that shake, biting that burger, and staring at all of us.”

“I was terrified s***less,” Gladstein continued.

This guy looked like he was going to shoot a gun right through my head.

His eyes were bulging from his skull.

And he’s the one who just took the part.”

Producer Lawrence Bender said, quoting Jackson, “He was the guy you see in the movie.”

“‘Do you believe you’ll…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”