In a wild new video, teen mom Farrah Abraham gets a tattoo on her LIPS to make her pout look bigger and darker.

Farrah Abraham, star of TEEN Mom, revealed she got a lip tattoo and inked-on brows to make her pout look bigger.

The 30-year-old, who has had a number of plastic surgeries and beauty procedures over the years, posted a wild video of the procedure on Instagram.

“I’m Farrah, Teen Mom, the GOAT I’m here today to check out lips, I guess lip lining,” she said before getting her tattoos.

“I mean, who doesn’t spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars a year on lip makeup?”

“It’s boring, it’s insane, and I don’t want to waste my time on it.”

She also mentioned that she gets “so many compliments” when she gets her brows done, so she planned to get some “upkeep” on her pigmented brows as well.

“We ended up doing a couple strokes on her brows because she had previous work done, so she only needed a little bit,” Ava, the permanent makeup artist who worked on Farrah, explained the services the Teen Mom received.

“Then we did a full lip tint on the lips, and it turned out absolutely stunning.”

“I loved her energy,” she said about working with Farrah.

She exudes such extroverted vigor.

“She has a really nice energy, so it was a lot of fun working on her.”

“She said the pain was so pleasant, or should I say painless.”

And the operation went off without a hitch.”

Her lips have been appearing much “puffier” recently, which has caused concern among fans.

Followers began pleading with the star to stop using lip fillers and to make her face look more natural.

“She looks like a balloon or a bee stung her, it’s very puffy,” one worried user said.

“Her lip filler isn’t even in her lips anymore, who did this to her?” someone else wondered.

Farrah looked completely different in a throwback photo she shared from her high school cheerleading days earlier this week.

She decided to share a memory from her time on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 in honor of “Flashback Friday.”

The scene showed the ex-reality star before her plastic surgeries, when she looked completely different than she does now.

Farrah wore her cheerleader outfit to dinner with her squad and appeared to be searching her purse at the table for something.

Her auburn hair was partially clipped back, with only her bangs framing her face, to go with the turtleneck and red, white, and black ensemble.

