In Acting Class, One Star from ‘The Office’ Struggled to Find a Scene Partner

In Acting Class, 1 Star from ‘The Office’ Struggled to Find a Scene Partner

Fans of The Office will recognize Andy Buckley as David Wallace, the Chief Financial Officer of Dunder Mifflin.

Buckley had to rekindle his love for acting by taking a class before joining the cast of the NBC comedy series.

Buckley claimed that no one wanted to be his scene partner as a student.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, for example, worked in an office before landing their big break on The Office.

Prior to becoming a full-time actor, Buckley worked at Merrill Lynch as a wealth management advisor, which he shared with his character David Wallace.

Buckley studied acting before landing the part of David Wallace, but he was only cast in minor parts.

Buckley was cast in over 30 episodes after auditioning for The Office producer Mike Schur.

He didn’t leave Merrill Lynch until the final season of the show, which is ironic.

Buckley now works as an actor full-time.

Nancy Banks, Buckley’s wife, is an acting coach who helped him “fall back in love” with acting, according to Brian Baumgartner’s podcast The Office Deep Dive.

Banks studied acting for ten years with Larry Moss before embarking on a career as an acting teacher.

Banks has worked with Chris Pine, Ben Mackenzie, Margot Robbie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jared Leto, Lily Collins, and others, according to her website.

In 2016, Buckley told Boston Magazine, “She’s been coaching Jennifer Aniston for five years.”

“When Jared Leto won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, she was his coach.

“I’m her biggest supporter.”

Buckley described his wife as “a hell of an acting coach,” which was a plus for the The Office actor, who went on to star in Jurassic World and Shameless, among other films and TV shows.

“I’ll definitely ask for her assistance if I need it.”

It’s a little weapon you don’t know about.

She’s certainly forthright in her viewpoints.”

The Office casting director Allison Jones approached Buckley about playing Dunder Mifflin’s Chief Financial Officer, as Buckley revealed to Baumgartner.

Buckley’s wife had seven students in her class at the time, including Channing Tatum.

Buckley considered himself to be the eighth student, which would make for even scene partners.

