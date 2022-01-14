In an abrupt end to their courtship, Big Ed is ghosted by Kaory on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Big Ed Gets Ghosted by Kaory in a Hasty End to Their Courtship on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On Friday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed’s hopes for a relationship with Kaory were dashed when she ghosted him after he pressed her to get serious quickly.

Big Ed met Kaory through a mutual friend, and after exchanging texts, he traveled to Mexico to meet her face to face.

Ed was hopeful that Kaory would be the right woman for him because she was 38 years old, older than his usual love interests, and much more interested in spirituality than material things.

Their first date was memorable because they had to flee when shots were fired at the restaurant where they were dining, but the terrifying experience brought them closer together.

However, it was clear that Ed, 56, was pushing for something more serious, and Kaory wasn’t ready.

Ed pressed Kaory for answers about where their relationship was going in last week’s episode, and she told him to “let it be” and to be quiet.

“I thought it was nice that Ed opened his heart to me,” she said to the cameras.

“And it takes days, weeks, months, and years to construct.”

Kaory pumping the brakes, on the other hand, caught Ed off guard.

“I’m trying to understand, I really am,” he told the cameras, “but it’s really confusing.”

“So I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m into you, I like you, I think you like me, let’s see where this can go.'”

Ed said he and Kaory hadn’t spoken since their last “disastrous” date on Friday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, but he still invited her on a romantic sunset cruise with him.

“I came to Mexico in search of love, and I believe we can make it work,” he said.

“I don’t want to give up because I’m getting older, but I’m afraid I won’t meet the One, and if I can’t get an honest commitment from Kaory, this will be it for me.”

Kaory did not respond to his texts or show up for the boat ride.

After being ghosted, Ed decided to take his mother on a boat ride instead.

His heart was broken, but he was not alone.

