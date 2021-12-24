In an adorable new TikTok video, North West debuts his braces.

North West has a new set of braces.

The 8-year-old shared a quick clip of her braces, which covered her top teeth, on TikTok on Thursday.

“Oh my gosh, I got my braces,” North exclaims, a smile on his face.

North has been uploading a slew of adorable videos to her and her mother Kim Kardashian’s joint TikTok account.

North recently expressed her surprise at one TikTok user’s ability to transform into her, channeling Kim and Kanye West’s daughter’s pajama day look with the help of a little animation and the always handy paint tool.

North was speechless at the time, and TikTok user Matthew Perlman shared her reaction on his account, calling her his “bestie.”

North’s videos, however, haven’t always been full of laughs, games, and viral dances.

Kim was furious with her eldest child earlier this month after North went live on TikTok and gave viewers an impromptu tour of her family’s home.

Mason Disick, North’s cousin, was concerned that North would reveal too much information on the social media platform during the live session.

Kim shared a text on Instagram in which he shared his own experience with sharing too much information online in the hopes that the SKIMS founder would discourage North from doing the same.

“I don’t mean to offend North, but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might say things she later regrets,” Mason texted.

“I did exactly what she did,” I explained.

I’d do the lives, and now I’m sorry for one of the things I said.

“Just in case.”

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree,” proud aunt Kim replied to her nephew.

I don’t think she’ll do it again because she felt bad, but talking to her about it might be beneficial.”

“Mason, you are so mature and I’m loving who you are becoming,” Kim wrote alongside several photos of Mason on her Instagram Stories.

You are extremely protective of all of your cousins and family members.

“I will always be there for you because I love you so much.”

Check out the video below for more from the mother-daughter duo’s TikTok account.

