In an alleged criminal battery investigation, Kanye West is a “named suspect.”

Kanye West is a ‘Named Suspect’ in an investigation into alleged criminal battery.

On Wednesday, January 12, Kanye West was allegedly involved in a battery incident in Los Angeles.

On January 13, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the rapper, 44, “is a named suspect in a battery report.”

Authorities say the report was taken around 3 a.m. after an alleged altercation at the intersection of Santa Fe and Bay Streets.

While the police were unable to provide specifics about the investigation, they did confirm that no arrests were made.

The Newton division of the department will handle the rest of the investigation.

According to Fox 11, the first outlet to report the news, footage from the alleged incident shows West shoving a fan who approached him asking for an autograph.

The Yeezy designer was seen getting cozy with new flame Julia Fox at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah earlier that night.

The 31-year-old actress, according to TMZ, stayed at the club after West left.

After spending time together in Miami earlier this month, the Grammy winner and the star of Uncut Gems sparked romance rumors.

They flew to New York City shortly after, where they attended a Broadway show and dined in the city.

On January 6, Fox revealed the details of their intimate date, telling Interview magazine that the musician “is so fun to be around.”

“After the play, we chose to do dinner at Carbone, which is one of my favorite restaurants,” Fox said, adding that he was “impressed” by the lengths West went to for their night out.

Naturally, this is true.

Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me at the restaurant while people were eating! The entire restaurant loved it and cheered us on.”

After their meal, the two “spent the night together” at the “Jesus Walks” artist’s hotel, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us.

When they arrived, Fox was greeted with a special “surprise.”

She told the magazine that Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes.

“It was a dream come true for every girl.”

It was a Cinderella-like experience.

I’m not sure how he did it or how he got everything there on time.

However, I was taken aback.

Who does this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

,

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kanye West Is a ‘Named Suspect’ in Alleged Criminal Battery Investigation