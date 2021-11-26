In an amazing Black Friday deal, Boots reveals a £29 Benefit Star Gift worth £70.

In an incredible Black Friday deal, Boots reveals a £29 Benefit Star Gift worth £70.

As part of their Star Gifts, BOOTS has announced an incredible Black Friday deal.

The limited edition set will save shoppers £41, and it is not to be missed.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links below, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

Boots has unveiled their latest Star Gift, the incredible Benefit Supercharged Beauty, and we have first access to the Black Friday deal.

This special offer will be available on boots.com starting November 24 and will save customers £41.39.

It’s only available from boots.com for £29.50, but it’s worth £70.87.

If you want one, you’ll have to act quickly because we anticipate them selling out quickly.

Isn’t that great? It’s about to get even better.

Benefit’s best-selling products, such as They’re Real Magnet Mascara, Hoola Bronzer, and more, are included in this incredible kit.

If you want to get your hands on this ultimate set for the face, eyes, and lips, you’ll need to be quick.

The gift set includes a number of full-size and deluxe samples, including:

However, if you want to get your hands on this gift set, you’ll need to act quickly because we expect it to sell out quickly and only a limited number will be available.

It’s on sale at boots.com until November 30th, or until supplies last, whichever comes first.

