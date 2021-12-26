In an awkward live television gaffe, an ITV News presenter incorrectly states that the Pope is DEAD.

In an embarrassing TV gaffe, ITV News announced the Pope’s death incorrectly today.

As she reported on Pope Francis’ annual Christmas address on Saturday, presenter Kylie Pentelow accidentally said he had died.

Kylie made the embarrassing gaffe while discussing the Pope’s traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day speech at the Vatican.

Despite speaking in front of hundreds of people to advocate for better vaccine equality and the need for more people to be vaccinated around the world, Kylie made the error of incorrectly stating that the religious leader had died.

“He said that vaccines should be made available to those who are most in need,” the journalist said from the ITV News studio.

“His death was announced…” she added after that.

Kylie quickly corrected herself, saying to the audience, “Eh, excuse me,” before moving on to the next segment.

Those watching, however, were quick to comment, with some being more forgiving than others of the gaffe.

“The news reporter on ITV News accidentally announced the death of The Pope, then quickly moved on before she finished the announcement,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’m all straight-faced.”

“Get this newsreader a drink STAT,” someone else said. “We all make mistakes.”

“If the Pope dies in the next six hours, the police will be at ITV News’ door,” someone joked.

“Just to make sure, the Pope is fine, isn’t he?” a concerned viewer added.

The Pope, who is 85 years old, gave his traditional Urbi and Orbi Christmas Day blessing from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Saturday.

“Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tested,” he said, urging people to unite in their personal and professional relationships. “There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together.”

“There is a risk of avoiding dialogue on the international level as well.

“Yet only those paths can lead to conflict resolution and long-term benefits for all.”

The religious leader then prayed to God to “open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care — and, in particular, vaccines — are provided to those who need them the most.”

He also spoke about the world’s “large number of conflicts, crises, and disagreements.”

The Pope stated, “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises, and disagreements.”

“These never seem to end; we don’t even notice them anymore.”

“We’ve grown accustomed to them to the point where huge tragedies are now passed over in silence, and we risk missing the cries of pain and distress of so many of our…

