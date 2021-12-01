In an emotional first interview since the filming of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger.

In an emotional first interview since filming ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger.

In his first sit-down interview since the fatal shooting on his film, Rust, in October, Alec Baldwin is answering tough questions.

The 63-year-old actor spoke with George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America, and in a preview released on Wednesday, he breaks down in tears while recalling the tragic incident.

Baldwin sobs as he recalls Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who died on the set of Rust after Baldwin fired a gun.

After Stephanopoulos points out that it wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled, Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger.

He says, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled; I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos clarifies. “No, no, no.” Baldwin responds.

Never would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them.”

Baldwin claims he has no idea how a real bullet made its way onto the set.

He claims that “someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t supposed to be on the property.”

Baldwin later referred to the incident as “the worst thing that has ever happened to me.”

“Because I look back and wonder, ‘What could I have done?'” he muses, tears streaming down his cheeks.

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, ABC will broadcast a one-hour primetime special with Baldwin.

ET, and will be streamed on Hulu later.

A two-hour 2020 special about the on-set shooting will air on ABC on Friday.

Alec Baldwin, EXCLUSIVE:

The first interview since his death on the set of the film ‘Rust.’

The emotional @ABC News Special with @GStephanopoulos premieres tomorrow night at 87c on ABC, and will be available on @Hulu later that evening. pic.twitter.comq7QD1vesUX

Meanwhile, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Baldwin and others have been sued in connection with the fatal incident.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a press conference in October that “all options are still on the table” when it comes to filing charges in Hutchins’ death.

“Actor-producer Alec Baldwin was identified as the person who fired the weapon during the initial investigation,” Mendoza said.

“We found two more people who handled and/or inspected the loaded firearm before Baldwin fired it.”

