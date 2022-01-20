In an emotional interview, Kelly Rizzo remembers Bob Saget: ‘He Was the Best Man I’ve Ever Known In My Life.’

‘He Was the Best Man I’ve Ever Known In My Life,’ Kelly Rizzo remembers Bob Saget in an emotional interview.

In her first TV interview since Bob Saget’s untimely death, Kelly Rizzo fought back tears as she remembered him.

On Hoda Kotb’s Today show, the Eat Travel Rock blogger remembered the late comedian and actor as a man whose generosity, kindness, and humor extended to everyone, from his closest friends to complete strangers.

Rizzo recalled who Saget was at the dinner table when there wasn’t an audience in a preview clip of the interview set to air Thursday morning on NBC.

Rizzo explained, “It was still the same.”

“He was just there to have fun.”

And all he wanted to do was make others happy.

He would talk to all of the waiters and waitresses if we went to a restaurant, for example.

He was familiar with all of the hosts.

He was well-known and well-liked.

And because he had been through so much in his life and knew how difficult life could be, his constant message was ‘just treat everyone with kindness.'”

TOMORROW: Following the death of her husband, Bob Saget, @EatTravelRock joins @HodaKotb for an emotional interview.

On @TODAYShow tomorrow morning, see more of their conversation. pic.twitter.comvzNlb0NPzq

“And so he was always just so kind and loving to everyone,” Rizzo continued, her voice breaking.

“He was simply the best man I’ve ever known; he was so kind and wonderful, and everyone who came into contact with him knew it.”

‘Wow, this is a special guy,’ said anyone who met him casually.”

Saget talked about how he used humor to cope with grief in one of his final interviews with CBS Mornings.

“The only way my family survived was through humor,” Saget said.

“It’s so good for you to laugh, and I’m out there doing it because I know it’s good for you.”

Rizzo’s interview comes just days after she wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

She shared a photo of them cuddled up next to each other while posing for a selfie on Instagram over the weekend.

Rizzo admitted in a lengthy caption that she was trying to find perspective after the ordeal.

“My dear.

