In an emotional post, John Stamos discusses his feelings about Bob Saget’s death.

In an emotional post, John Stamos discusses how he’s been dealing with Bob Saget’s death.

John Stamos talks about how he’s dealing with the loss of his best friend.

On Thursday morning, the actor took to Twitter to reflect on how difficult it’s been emotionally since Bob Saget’s untimely death on Sunday, and one of the small aspects of their friendship that he’s come to miss the most in Saget’s absence.

“Mornings are difficult,” Stamos wrote, “and the middle of the day comes in waves.”

Mostly negative.

It’s difficult at night.”

“Right now, I miss getting a text from him,” he continued.

I’ll respond.

He claims that he is too tired to respond.

“So, why did you text me so early?” I inquire.

The mornings are difficult.

The middle of the day arrives in waves.

Mostly negative.

It’s difficult to sleep at night.

Right now, I’m missing getting a text from him.

I’ll respond.

He claims that he is too tired to respond.

“Then why did you text me so early?” I inquire.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old Full House and Fuller House star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Saget, whom he referred to as a “brother” and a close friend.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye just yet,” Stamos wrote alongside a photo of himself and Saget on the red carpet.

“I’m going to picture him still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.”

He’s on stage, killing it! Another two-hour set in front of a few hundred of the world’s luckiest people.

They’re crying because they’re laughing so hard.”

The night before he died, Saget performed a stand-up comedy show near Jacksonville, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the comedian and actor died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

Stamos shared what he believed to be Saget’s final moments in his post.

John Stamos (@johnstamos) shared this.

“On his way to the hotel, he calls Kelly, his lovely, loving wife.”

He says he feels 26 again, alive! He then asks her to help him with a photo he wants to post on Facebook.

He wrote, “She tells him it doesn’t need to be fixed and tells him how handsome he is.”

“He assures her that he loves her with all his heart.”

..

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

John Stamos Opens Up About How He’s Been Coping With Bob Saget’s Death In Emotional Post

The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?” — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 13, 2022